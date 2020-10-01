“BRIDEZILLAS” Exclusive: Rulemaking Roxanne Risks Bridesmaid Mutiny By Making Them Sign Contracts! [VIDEO]

Happy Thursday! Tonight is the night. We’re just a few hours away from a brand new episode of “Bridezillas”and you know we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. Brides aren’t generally known to be on their best behavior but on this Friday’s episode of “Bridezillas” we get to meet a Bride so bold that she actually creates contracts for her bridesmaids. As you can probably guess, there’s at least one that wasn’t having it. Check out the clip below:

Whew! That went all the way left. Do you think that Roxanne will manage to make things right with Jasmine before the wedding?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

In the upcoming episode, Stacy’s shocking $100K wedding day breakdown leads to a missing bride. Lockdown Bride Roxanne’s big deception puts her perfect day at risk when she pushes her bridesmaids and her father to the edge.

A new episode of “Bridezillas” airs tonight, Thursday, October 1st at 9:00 pm ET/CT .