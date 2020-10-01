Y’all Hear Something? Jeffree Star Accuses New Boyfriend Of Robbing Him As Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him Surface

Only a few weeks after going public with his new boo, Jeffree Star revealed that this whole time…he was being played like a fiddle.

The notoriously racist beauty guru broke things off with his longtime boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt, at the top of the year. Since then, fans haven’t seen the bigot with any other romantic partners–until he surprised everyone by showing up with a melanated man as his new arm candy.

The second Voldemort posted these pics, several people accused the known-racist of paying his new boyfriend, Andre Marhold, to date him, to which he fired back, “I know it’s devastating news for some people, but I don’t give money to anyone I’m dating or anyone who is f***ing me. Work on your own insecurities sis, I’m not the problem.”

Well……*holds back laughter* Jeffree might not have been knowingly paying Andre, but Andre ended up getting some compensation for his time with Star anyway.

In a screenshot captured by Hip Magazine on Wednesday, wrote the following underneath one of Marhold’s posts:

“Hey! Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back you stole from my house?? What kind of lowlife f***ing scum does that? Give it back!!!!”

Jeffree Star’s boyfriend has allegedly robbed him. pic.twitter.com/OZa6r2wpAv — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG (@hipmagazineorg) September 30, 2020

On Thursday, he posted some Instagram stories about the incident, further alleging that Marhold stole some Louis Vuitton luggage and other items.

Jeffree Star takes to his Instagram stories to address being robbed by his boyfriend Andre Marhold. pic.twitter.com/dhrDnAmotC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2020

Now, listen, we don’t condone stealing…but some people may or may not deserve what karma comes to them.

Just as this information is coming to light, Jeffree is being accused of some more serious allegations.

According to a report from Insider, in addition to his racist outbursts, several people — including some of Star’s former friends, peers, and associates — told the publication that he physically and sexually abused others at the height of his Myspace fame.

Several people reportedly said Star sexually preyed on men around him through nonconsensual oral sex and groping at his music performances. Accusers also said the beauty guru used weapons such as a stun gun on the people around him for fun and for revenge after facing rejection.

Star’s attorney denied the allegations of physical and sexual violence in this article, calling them “false and defamatory,” though messages obtained by Insider showed two of the publication’s on-the-record sources discussing a $10,000 payout offer from Star to recant their allegations.

“Five people told Insider that in 2009 Star used a taser on a homeless teen who had rejected his affections in a movie theater,” the report reads. “That teen later stayed the night in Star’s apartment, and told Insider that Star gave him Ambien until he was intoxicated and forcibly performed oral sex on him without his consent. Several people and publicly available internet posts corroborate key components of the former homeless teen’s account.”

To see more about the allegations against Star, you can read the full report here.