Congrats To The Queen: Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To Her First Baby In Los Angeles

Onika’s a mom!

Nicki Minaj turned heads in 6ix9ine’s music video for “Trollz,” looking flawless as usual–though people speculated she was pregnant from the angles in the video. Of course, fans put on their detective hats and went to her Instagram account, which is when they noticed her pose with Tekashi from the shoot looked a little suspicious. Luckily, they didn’t have to wait long for confirmation as Nicki dropped her beautiful maternity photos on Instagram courtesy of David LaChapelle just a few days later.

Last year, Nicki announced she married her childhood friend, Kenneth Petty, and the pair have been allegedly planning their pregnancy ever since. According to TMZ, Nicki has officially welcomed her new bundle of joy.

Nicki Minaj is a first-time mom … she and husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their new child to the world! Sources with direct knowledge tell us … Nicki gave birth Wednesday in L.A. We don’t know the baby’s name or sex.

Nicki’s planned to become a mom for quite some time … remember, last September she claimed she was retiring from the rap game to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she explained on Twitter at the time.

She eventually got back into music and married her boo Kenneth Petty. Reports reveal that Kenneth was right alongside Nicki when she gave birth.

In June of last year, Minaj dropped a hint about her and Petty’s possible engagement plans on her “Queen Radio” show where she revealed to fans that they were acquiring a marriage license:

“We did get our marriage license,” the “Anaconda” rapper said during her Beats 1 Radio program. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Then in July of that year, Nicki dropped the bomb that she was officially engaged, and expecting on her song “Zanies and Fools,″ alongside Chance The Rapper with these lyrics:

″He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy″ and ″I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens.”

No word yet on the baby’s sex or name but we will keep you posted! Congrats to Nicki on her new blessing and we can’t wait to see the baby pictures!