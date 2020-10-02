We Love To See It! A Gallery Of Celebs Who Rep HBCUs

HBCUs are the backbone of the Black community that mold generations of world-changers, entertainers, tastemakers, executives, medical leaders, pro athletes, and activists who had to be twice as good as everyone else to succeed.

In fact, the storied institutions were integral in the development of many of our community’s greatest minds who inspired the best of us to fight the good fight against white supremacy, racism, bigotry, and systemic racism until things finally change.

Supporting and preserving the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities isn’t just integral, it’s a serious matter.

With that in mind, leaders like Dr. Glenda Glover (International President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®) continue to support the essential institutions by raising funds to keep them open and thriving.

A few weeks ago, the sorority continued the tradition of HBCU Impact Day and successfully reached its $1 million-in-one-day goal for the third consecutive year.

Dr. Glenda Glover told BOSSIP that despite detractors claiming that HBCUs are “defunct”, she sees their value as they continue to shape the top minds in the country.

“HBCUs are important to our entire education system because of the quality of products that they produce,” said Dr. Glenda Glover. “We have some of the best minds in the country that attend HBCUs. The top reason why students attend HBCUs is not to see someone like them or the band, they attend HBCUs to get a quality education. No matter what the challenge might be, we make sure that we don’t compromise and we give them a quality education.”

In addition to speaking with Dr. Glover, BOSSIP's supporting OneYard, the official virtual homecoming celebration supporting the Tom Joyner Foundation. Tomorrow you can tune in to a virtual step show hosted by Lance Gross that will include the best of The Divine Nine going head to head with strolls, steps, and chants that will get you (safely) back in the homecoming spirit.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. and you can RSVP here.

#OneYard is LIT! Pull up to the Step Show tomorrow at 4PM ET. We’re bringing all the energy from the Yard straight to you! RSVP with this link https://t.co/LZHSHKd4ej and tell your HBCU Fam. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/3YT1LESkRn — One Yard (@1YardCo) October 2, 2020

