Hide Ya Kids: Anne Hathaway Serves Real Housewitch Of Calabasas Evilness In Delightfully Wicked Trailer For “Roald Dahl’s The Witches”

Just in time for Halloween comes “Roald Dahl’s The Witches”–a deliciously wicked romp for the whole family with all the flash and flair of the original 1990 cult classic.

Peep the kooky trailer below:

Based on the timeless story, the reimagined tale from Oscar-winning visionary and master storyteller Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”, “The Polar Express” and the “Back to the Future” trilogy) brings a fresh sense of humor along with warmth and the unexpected to what is sure to be a Halloween favorite!

It’s a wickedly funny and heartwarming tale about a young boy who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches and, with the help of his loving grandmother, must try to stop their evil plan to turn all the world’s children into mice.

The incredible cast includes powerhouse performances by Anne Hathaway as the sly, menacing Grand High Witch and Octavia Spencer as the tough but loving grandmother who will fight her to the end. Stanley Tucci is the hotel manager unwittingly hosting the witches’ convention; Kristin Chenoweth lends her familiar voice and energy to the action; and the heart of the film is the young boy, played by Jahzir Bruno [adult narration by Chris Rock], who becomes a brave but unlikely hero by teaming with his friends and grandma to stop the witches’ evil plan.

“‘The Witches’ is a wonderful reimagining of Roald Dahl’s classic tale that combines world-class filmmaking with fantastic performances,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “It’s fun for the whole family and ideal for this time of year.”

Director/producer/co-writer Robert Zemeckis is joined by a world-class team of filmmakers, including Alfonso Cuaron, Guillermo del Toro and Kenya Barris.

“Roald Dahl’s The Witches” premieres exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. on October 22.