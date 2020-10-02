BYE, Aubrey! SZA Seemingly Responds To Drake After He Revealed They Dated

The Six God just lost a friend according to SZA fans, after he named dropped the singer on his latest verse. Drake spit bars about having a situationship with SZA on his verse for 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now”, causing quite the reaction from fans online. The alleged tryst went down over a decade ago according to Drake’s bars, but was it his place to tell?

“Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait. Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08. If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.”

Since 2008, SZA and Drake seemed to be “cool”, at least to the public eye. The two artists even snapped it up together in 2017 when SZA made a tour stop in Toronto for her “CTRL” album. Back then, even the photos had fans speculating that they had chemistry, but now we know, they have history.

SZA hasn’t confirmed or denied the rumor but she did one thing that fans believe says it all — she unfollowed Drake on Instagram. Does this confirm anything to you?

sza unfollowed drake on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/ec0Ce1hXjP — T (@richonnesokoye) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile, SZA has been on Instagram moisturized and minding her business. Last month, the singer released her sensual video for “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Fans were ecstatic with the release, blowing up the internet with positive reactions.

Do you think it’s wrong for Drake to mention he dated SZA in his music or is it his right as an artist to spill whatever tea he wants to on himself?

None the less, social media is in an uproar over Drake and 21’s spicy new song, especially as fans wait anxiously for Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy to drop.

“Mr. Right Now” also marks the fourth time Drake and 21 Savage have collaborated with the previous two being “Sneakin,” “Sacrifices,” and “Issa,” a track that failed to get officially released after it was leaked to fans.