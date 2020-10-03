Family Business: Lenny Kravitz Addresses His Close Friendship With Ex Lisa Bonet’s Husband Jason Momoa

Lenny Kravitz’s friendship with Jason Momoa is something that makes the headlines every single time they interact, mostly for the fact that a lot of people can’t fathom being cool with their ex’s current significant other, and Momoa is married to Kravitz’s ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, the musician revealed that their friendship actually didn’t take a lot to develop. He also revealed how he managed to maintain a friendship with Bonet following their divorce.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz said. Lenny and Lisa tied the know in 1987 before they later divorced in 1993. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”

Probably not the scenario most people experience when meeting their ex’s new man, but for Kravitz and Momoa, the connection was instant.

Kravitz added that while the separation wasn’t easy, his daughter is “the most real person I know,” and that he’s very proud of her. “It wasn’t easy, I’m sure, but she’s just forged her way with elegance, you know?” he continued. “Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn’t let any of that hinder her in any way.”

The most recent interaction between the two men in Lisa Bonet’s life that had fans fawning happened earlier this year, when Kravitz wished Jason Momoa a happy birthday. Jason sweetly replied, “Love you ohana. Miss u.”

Bonet and Momoa got married just a few years back, in 2017, but they have been together since 2005.