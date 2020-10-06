Last Laugh: Will Smith FINALLY Reacts To Those Viral “Entanglement” Memes [Video]

Will Smith and the Smith family are essentially like the Royal family of entertainment. They keep the mess out of the streets and only pop out for work and giving back to their community…Well, that’s what they used to do, until the storm better known as August Alsina pillow-talked to the world.

After finally releasing music following years away from the music industry due to illness, Alsina thought it would be convenient to address his relationship with Jada Pinket-Smith. In an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, he broke the silence around their relationship and even admitted that Will had given him his blessing on their romance.

Shortly after, their relationship would officially be crowned an “entanglement” by Jada herself and the internet exploded. After his gossiping, Jada announced she would be bringing herself to the Red Table to have a conversation with herself. What we didn’t expect was for Will to be right across from her when she finally released a clip from the episode.

The episode came and went without any new information other than the couple admitting they hit a rough patch. The memes that came from the episode will live on forever as Will looked like he was going through it the whole time. Months later, Will has finally decided to react to some of the memes in his latest Youtube video which you can watch below!