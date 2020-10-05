Preciousness: Drake Surprises Young Fan In The Hospital With Words Of Encouragement

Drake is busy putting the finishing touches on his next album, Certified Lover Boy, which is very likely to be released sometime within the next few weeks. Most of the time when an artist is in album mode, virtually nothing can break their focus; Very few things outside of family emergencies will make an artist stop their vibe and place their attention elsewhere. But according to reports from Complex, Drake not only took a few moments away from his album, but did so for a 14-year-old fan.

Drake surprised a 14-year-old fan with a personalized birthday video message, offering up words of encouragement and admiration. The Toronto rapper revealed that after hearing about Zelek Murray’s tough situation from Mustafa the Poet, the two wanted to send him a little something to help get him through his hospital stay. “I can’t imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine,” Drake said. “Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”

As you can see, the message made Zelek smile from ear to ear after the initial shock. This will definitely keep his energy up and be a moment he will never forget.

Zelek’s mother told The Shade Room that she’s forever grateful to Drake for the incredible “words of encouragement” during this challenging time for the family: