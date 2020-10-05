Break Ups: Dreezy & Jacquees Reveal They Called In Quits In Messy Twitter Spat

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Sad new for celebrity couple Dreezy and Jacquees. The R&B lovers have called it quits.

The breakup seemingly happened quietly but the two were still at odds with each other according tweets they let off over the weekend. The e-beef popped off after Jacquees tweeted “JACQUEES single,” he continued:

“I feel so Crazy when I love genuine and folks be fake it kill me sorry for stepping out of my character to all my Fans…”

It wasn’t long before Dreezy shot back in her own tweets.

N***a tryna clout chase now and KNOW I’m not wit all that shit at all,” she wrote. “You’re blocked. I’m single. And I’m logging off. Go play wit yo ex.”

Dreezy’s last comment suggests that Jacquees may have cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend? We have no idea but he replied, being petty:

“Go play wit ya self lol.”

Dreezy and Que’s tweets have since been deleted but they were capture by The Shade Room in the ost below.

What do you think of Jacquees and Dreezy airing out their dirty laundry and breaking things off?