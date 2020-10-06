Megan Thee Stallion And Her Longtime Stylist Part Ways, Fans Think There’s Beef Brewing

Megan Thee Stallion’s making a change to her team.

The H-Town Hottie’s longtime stylist EJ King recently announced that they’ve parted ways.

According to EJ who’s worked with Karrueche Tran and Tamar Braxton, he’s pursuing personal ventures like a clothing line.

During an IG live he at first played coy about his situation with Meg.

“Everybody wants to know what’s going on with me and Megan,” said EJ while shading fans and avoiding the question. “Why you and your baby daddy going through it?! These are the questions we should be asking ourselves…why my relationship with somebody, why and why not—I think we got our things f***d up.”

He later made things more clear and told fans that he doesn’t want to “work under somebody” who feels like” your work is disposable.”

“I wanna do more for me, more for my brand. I don’t want to work under somebody or ever feel like the way that people can make you feel like what you do for them in their life is disposable,” said EJ in an Instagram Live video. “Whether you’re a hairstylist, a makeup artist, stylist, PR, whatever it is—when you work for people personally, sometimes they like to forget that you’re your own person and what you do for them is a service . So sometimes the services you do for them are no longer needed. And that’s it. All I can do is be my genuine self, my loving self.”

Fans took that “disposable” line as shade and quickly guessed that there’s beef brewing between EJ and Thee Stallion. According to EJ, that’s simply untrue and they have a “mutual understanding.”

“I want people to not get this misunderstood,” said EJ. “There will always be a mutual understanding for why I’m no longer part of something. I wish Megan the best, I wish her team the best.”

[…]

“It’s strictly my truth and I just don’t want people to keep asking me things about somebody that I’m not around and I want people to stop asking me things about a situation that I have nothing to do with,” the stylist added on a seperate Instagram live while noting that he doesn’t want to “force anything” or “chase nobody.”

Hmmmm….and “understanding”, huh???

Meanwhile, fans think that Meg herself has responded to EJ sharing his “truth” on social media.

“Get rid of whatever isn’t helping you grow and get better,” Megan tweeted Monday.

Get rid of whatever isn’t helping you grow and get better 💙 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 5, 2020

EJ’s styling of Megan has been the subject of controversy. Several Hotties have pointed out that they weren’t fans of EJ’s work.

Best comment on EJ King stepping down as Megan's stylist 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/81JFB2voWA — Snobette (@TheSnobette) October 6, 2020

Megan fell out with EJ🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/svSxiEPcoP — Markus from Mercury💫🌙 (@markus_maybe) October 5, 2020

Wasted a good Dabber Dan creation on this Lane Bryant ass bra. pic.twitter.com/twtpnFL24I — G • 2-2⚜️ (@puemalol) October 5, 2020

Y’all been trashing Megan since she been out about her fashions and now that EJ is finally fired ppl wanna be like “Maybe Megan’s the problem” when he had my sis on stage in a Victoria Secret bra and Black Forces…. pic.twitter.com/XzI3mcs0Ow — Ray (@_BluRay__) October 5, 2020

They’re now hoping that Meg “levels up” and works with other stylists like Cardi’s current stylist Kollin Carter.

Megan needs a stylist like Kollin Carter. Take it up a level — The Megan (@MegYuup) October 5, 2020

Megan firing EJ was the best new I heard all damn year. Now she needa go call Kollin Carter ASAP — 6 (@essietheeks) October 6, 2020

Was his work really that “bad” or are the Hotties just being protective of their leader?

What do YOU think about Megan and EJ King parting ways???