Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron In Debut ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance [Video]

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on Saturday Night Live with a performance of her hit single, “Savage” along with her brand new track with Young Thug, “Don’t Stop.”

While her live renditions of these songs were as amazing as you’d expect, the rapper also took the time to bring to light some important issues going on in her community. During her performance of “Savage,” Meg played audio from Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory to slam Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s handling of Breonna Taylor’s case.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory said as the words appeared behind Megan on the screen.

That’s when Thee Stallion went into her own speech, saying, “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women.” She continued, “We need to protect our black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men.”

Check out Megan’s performances of “Savage” and “Don’t Stop” down below to see the powerful moment for yourself: