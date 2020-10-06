Super High: Andy Samberg, Common & Craig Robinson To Star In Superhero Weed Comedy

A comedy about weed that gives you superpowers has been acquired by New Line.

The movie, named Super High, is going to star Andy Samberg, Common, and Craig Robinson. According to a reports from Deadline, the deal for the script was somewhere in the seven figures range. The story—which comes from Adam Mansbach (Barry) and Shamier Anderson—is said to center on a special strain of weed that gives special powers to those who wisely choose to smoke it. So, clearly, Super High is a superhero stoner comedy.

This move comes following Samberg’s most recent feature, the widely acclaimed Palm Springs, which hit Hulu over the summer following a global premiere earlier at the Sundance Film Festival. While it didn’t mean to, the comedy’s concept proved to be especially prevalent right now due to the pandemic, which bares some interesting resemblances to the movie.

As for Common, he most recently starred alongside Jessica Chastain and John Malkovich in Tate Taylor’s thriller Ava. Craig Robinson’s 2020 has included a number of voice roles, like in Dolittle, which follows a stacked 2019 that saw the comedian making appearances in Dolemite Is My Name and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.