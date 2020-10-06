Bye, Joe! Fans Think Matt Barnes & Cyn Santana Confirmed Spicy Couple-Dom With THESE Photos

Matt Barnes and Cyn Santana are seemingly hooking up, according to suspicious fans. The two single parents were spotted posting photos in the same place at the same time, looking at their respective Instagram story photos.

First, Matt Barnes posted this photo of the Empire State Building lit up in beautiful blue lights. About an hour later, Cyn Santana followed up with her own photo with a slightly different angle, in the same location. Coincidence?

Fans don’t think so. To add to the speculation, earlier in the year a woman had reported she saw Matt and Cyn holding hands at a party around February. The story and alleged screenshots from the witness stating she saw Matt Barnes and Cyn “holding hands” was reported by SportsGossip.

This news comes months after both Matt and Cyn called it quits from previous relationships. Around February, Matt and Anansa Sims separated after welcoming a baby boy together. The couple went through a messy public breakup with Sims at one point filing for a restraining order against Matt. The former couple also battled in court over custody of their son Ashton, but later reconciled their differences.

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden called it quits sometime last year and are still working out their co-parenting differences as recent as last month.

Matt Barnes who is a former NBA player with The Golden State Warriors was previously married to Gloria Govan from 2012 to 2014.

Considering both Cyn and Matt’s past relationships, do you think they would make a good match for one another?