For Your Viewing Pleasure: 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Release Visual For “My Dawg” [Video]

This past weekend, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin released their highly anticipated album, Savage Mode II. The album was met with immediate praise and instantly declared a hit among listeners. Each track from the album hit the top of Apple Music in order, which is rare that users in this day and age listen to a project all the way through.

Morgan Freeman narrated the dark-themed album and defined snitches vs rats, which he said was something he wanted the young people to hear. The first visual from the album came a few days ago for the track, “Runnin.” That visual showed 21 Savage taking his first Grammy back to the hood to inspire the youth and people in his community.

Not even a week later, the duo has released their second visual from the album for the track, “My Dawg,” which 21 previewed on Instagram almost a year ago. The visual gives us vintage mafia vibes while 21 gives us his classic composure and raps. Savage Mode II is on pace for a #1 debut next week with over 175k units moved. You can watch the video for “My Dawg” below.