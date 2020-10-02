Say What?! Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized For A Caffeine & Hydroxycut Overdose

When Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped his latest album, TattleTales and it didn’t do as well as he had planned, he immediately went MIA.

The rapper hasn’t posted much on social media or even trolled anyone in his good friend Akademik’s comment section. Tekashi has had people constantly on the edge of their seats for his next troll since being released from prison. So, his silence instantly raises eyebrows and, according to TheShadeRoom, Tekashi was missing for a pretty serious reason.

So get this Roommates, Tekashi was hospitalized two days ago in Florida after he had 2 Hydroxycut pills, instead of the recommended 1 per day, which increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively while in front of his computer. Tekashi tells us that this, along with drinking a McDonald’s coffee, kicked his overdose reaction into gear. If you aren’t familiar, hydroxycut is a weight-loss brand chile!

After spending two years eating prison food, we expected him to gain weight when he finally came home to the foods of his choice. Hopefully, he finds a better way to lose weight because dodging his opps just to get hurt by weight loss supplements isn’t the best look.

The “Stoopid” rapper claimed that he was more than 200 pounds and has now dropped 30 pounds.

In February, Tekashi pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses. He even admitted to being involved in gang-related activity with the infamous Nine Tre Gangsta Bloods. PEOPLE noted that the rapper was tracked by GPS and ordered to home confinement during his case.