Say What?! Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized For A Caffeine & Hydroxycut Overdose

Tekashi 6ix9ine Was Hospitalized For A Hydroxycut Overdose
When Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped his latest album, TattleTales and it didn’t do as well as he had planned, he immediately went MIA.
The rapper hasn’t posted much on social media or even trolled anyone in his good friend Akademik’s comment section. Tekashi has had people constantly on the edge of their seats for his next troll since being released from prison. So, his silence instantly raises eyebrows and, according to TheShadeRoom, Tekashi was missing for a pretty serious reason.
So get this Roommates, Tekashi was hospitalized two days ago in Florida after he had 2 Hydroxycut pills, instead of the recommended 1 per day, which increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively while in front of his computer. Tekashi tells us that this, along with drinking a McDonald’s coffee, kicked his overdose reaction into gear. If you aren’t familiar, hydroxycut is a weight-loss brand chile!
After spending two years eating prison food, we expected him to gain weight when he finally came home to the foods of his choice. Hopefully, he finds a better way to lose weight because dodging his opps just to get hurt by weight loss supplements isn’t the best look.
The “Stoopid” rapper claimed that he was more than 200 pounds and has now dropped 30 pounds.
In February, Tekashi pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses. He even admitted to being involved in gang-related activity with the infamous Nine Tre Gangsta Bloods. PEOPLE noted that the rapper was tracked by GPS and ordered to home confinement during his case.
TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ #TSRExclusiveDetails: #Roommates, earlier today Gossip Of The City broke the exclusive that #Tekashi69 was in the hospital due to an overdose. We spoke to 69 directly and can confirm this with additional details exclusive to The Shade Room. He’s currently at home and doing fine. He even went on his daily jog today. _____________________________________ So get this Roommates, Tekashi was hospitalized two days ago in Florida after he had 2 Hydroxycut pills, instead of the recommended 1 per day, which increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively while in front of his computer. Tekashi tells us that this, along with drinking a McDonald’s coffee, kicked his overdose reaction into gear. If you aren’t familiar, hydroxycut is a weight-loss brand chile! _____________________________________ Tekashi also tells us that he was only taking hydroxycut and not drugs—not just because he doesn’t do drugs—but because of his strict probation that would send him right back to the slammer if he was poppianna. _____________________________________ In addition, 69 tells us that he gained a lot of weight after he left prison. He’s currently down almost 25 lbs and plans to keep going until he’s at his goal weight of 150 lbs before he makes his return to the ‘gram. _____________________________________ We will keep you posted on any updates Roommates!
