Prayers Up: Scarface Is Searching For A Kidney Donor Following His Battle With COVID-19

The rapper Scarface is searching for a kidney donor.

“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers?” he asked on Twitter before letting everyone know his blood type is B positive.

In April, the Houston native confirmed he suffered kidney failure during his bout with COVID-19. The 49-year-old went on to open up about his experience during an interview with Willie D, revealing that the virus had taken a serious toll on his organs, so much so that he actually had to be placed on dialysis.

“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he revealed. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”

A few months after his initial diagnosis, Scarface told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he continued. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

The rapper had several volunteers within his replies offering to give him their kidney as a way to repay him for all of the hardships his music got them through. Hopefully, Scarface opening up about this is enough to get him to help he needs.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Scarface was a member and cofounder of legendary Hip Hop group the Geto Boys alongside rappers Willie D and the late Bushwick Bill. The Geto Boys were known for classics like “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” and “Six Feet Deep.”