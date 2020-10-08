Dismay-bach Music: Rick Ross Goes Full Miami Heat Fanboy On First Take, “I’ve Seen LeBron Get Ahead And Lose The Series” [Video]

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are one game away from becoming the 2019-2020 NBA Champions. The hold a commanding 3-1 lead against the Miami Heat and most reasonable sports fans understand that this means the series is all but over. There’s only been one team to ever come back from a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals and the man who orchestrated that comeback wears #23 for the Lakeshow. It ain’t happenin’, captain.

That said, the practically insurmountable odds against the Heat didn’t stop Rick Ross from going on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Molly Qerim-Rose to hype up his South Florida boys with some good ol’ false hope. Rozay had the nerve, the audacity, the unmitigated gall to get on national TV and say he believes that the Heat still have a “great opportunity” to cash in a ring against LeBron, Anthony Davis, and the purple-and-gold guys. He even went so far as to say, “I’ve watched LeBron do this before. I’ve seen him get ahead 2 games and lose the series and I’m talkin’ finals, guys. We’ve seen this…”

God bless William Roberts and all his Maybachs but there is no way in calorie-burning Hell that “Jimmy Jesus” and the Heat are mounting that type of comeback.

Ross is very entertaining, however, so press play on the video down below and prepare for some good laughs.