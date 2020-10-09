Prayers Up: Former WNBA Star Cappie Pondexter Found After Being Reported Missing For Days

Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was reportedly in the care of her family and friends on Thursday night, according to a statement from her representative. That good news followed a day of confusion over her whereabouts after the news that she had reportedly been missing for almost a week became public.

Charles “Chuck” Walton posted a message to social media on Thursday, saying that his client had been located and was safe. That development came a few hours after a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Pondexter was arrested on Tuesday on a misdemeanor battery charge and subsequently released Thursday morning. The LAPD spokesperson could not comment on details of the arrest.

The uncertainty over Pondexter’s whereabouts and whether or not she was okay spread on Thursday, prior to confirmation of her arrest. That lead to the WNBA Players Association to tweet a request for anyone with knowledge of her situation to contact authorities, which led to even more confusion among fans.

The 37-year-old last played in the WNBA for the Indiana Fever back in 2018. She was named one of the league’s all-time best 15 players during the WNBA 15th anniversary in 2011. She also won a gold medal with the United States in the 2008 Olympics.