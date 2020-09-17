Don’t Hurt ‘Em: Jenifer Lewis Shares Oldie But Goodie From Vintage Vixen Vault, Wins Throwback Thursday

Legendary auntie and mother of Black Hollywood Jenifer Lewis has the internet buzzing over an oldie but goodie from her vintage vixen vault where she’s serving throwback thigh meats and a soft fro in her ’70s showgirl days.

Lewis, 63, looks absolutely amazing in the throwback Thursday winner that immediately went viral while reminding everyone that she was, and still is, a stone-cold FOX.

You can catch the hilarious icon on “Old-ish”–the third spin-off of Kenya Barris’s Emmy-nominated series “Black-ish” that continues expand its ever-growing universe.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, you can probably guess off the title alone that the show will star Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis as the old-ish on-again/off-again couple that finally moves out of their son’s house.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenya Barris will write the script and co-produce alongside Fishburne.

“Old-ish is the third spinoff in Barris’ ish empire which, in addition to the flagship series, includes ABC-turned-Freeform entry Grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi, and Mixed-ish, a 1980s-set prequel built around the younger version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow. While Grown-ish was originally developed for ABC, the network at the time thought it skewed too young.

It was eventually picked up to series at Disney’s younger-skewing basic cable network, Freeform as its then head of originals Karey Burke (who is now president of entertainment at ABC) strongly pursued the series. Grown-ish, which has become a calling card for the cabler, returns for its fourth season in 2021. Mixed-ish, starring Arica Himmel, Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, will return for its second season on ABC sometime in the 2020-21 season,” they reported.

But, for now, we’ll just tune into Ms. Lewis’s entertaining social media accounts where she continues to push everyone to vote.

Do you love or LOVE Auntie Jenifer’s throwback? Are you excited about her “Old-ish” spin-off with Lawrence Fishburne? Tell us in the comments and peep some Jennifer Lewis appreciation tweets just because.