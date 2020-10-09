On The Mend? Brittany Bell Shares Ncredibly SWEET Maternity Photos With Nick Cannon

Happy Birthday, Nick Cannon! On October 8th, Nick Cannon celebrated 40 years on Earth and no one appreciates him like Brittany Bell, the mother of his soon-be fourth child. The former beauty Queen wished Nick a very special birthday by sharing photos of them together as she showed off her burgeoning pregnant belly.

“So many things to say and so many things that don’t even need to be said. All I know is I’m glad God put you on earth same time as me. So much to celebrate beyond one day. You are a victory. Each year is a victory lap ♥️ running with you.”

How sweet!

Previously, Nick and model Jessica White were in a relationship — according to Jessica — and she called it quits a short time after Brittany Bell announced she and Nick were having a baby. We don’t know their relationship status, but this will be the second child for the two parents, Nick has twins as will with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Earlier this year the twins, Roco and Roe, turned 9.

Brittany Bell was crowned Miss Guam during the 2014 beauty competition. She was previously crowned Miss Arizona in 2010.

The model shared some stunning maternity photos of her pregnancy back in August, sporting a bright orange flowing gown with the caption, ‘Alexa, play “Skies wide open” by Avant’.

Congrats to Nick and Brittany!