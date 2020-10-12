Mayo Kombat: Kendall Kries Foul After Kylie Karate Kicks Her In The Neck During “Kardashians” Katfight

If you missed the last episode of “ Killing Off Keeping Up With The Kardashians” we have you covered… Not much happened, aside from Kylie figuratively and literally keeping her foot on Kendall’s neck.

So on the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the family went to Palm Springs for some sisterly bonding but things pretty much went to isht the moment Kylie arrived. Kendall ended up angry over Kylie wearing Kourtney’s outfit, which she wanted to wear. The two ended the night fighting because Kendall wanted a ride home. Kendall claims Corey cursed at her and Kylie put her heel in her neck. If you’re KONFUSED — watch the KLIP below:

And in case you’re wondering how it all started the beef over the brown outfit is in the clip below. There was one other little tiff in between that showed Kylie having a good old time with some 1942 while Kendall pretty much sat at the table looking like a wet blanket.

Do you think that Kendall was entirely blameless in this whole fiasco orrrrr could it be that her terrible attitude all night is what led to her getting kicked in the neck? Also — do you think Kris is going to be big mad at Corey for his role in the whole thing or nah?