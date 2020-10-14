Bossip Video

Kendra G is in love.

The popular WPGC Chicago host recently shared a very personal story about meeting the man of her dreams on Instagram. Kendra, 41, has been hosting her “Singles on Instagram Live” show and matchmaking on the social media site. Apparently, the show’s a hit, because instead of just helping out her followers, Kendra helped herself and made a match with a man named Jasen.

Kendra shared that they met on her IG dating show in May and clicked immediately. Four weeks later she and Jasen met in person and sparks flew, so much so that Jasen facetiously proposed to her FOUR times during their trip. And while Kendra didn’t accept the proposals she’s adamant that she will one day.

According to Kendra, she wanted to share their sweet love story to remind women that it’s never too late to find love.

“Happy Birthday to my Jasen!!! 🥳🥰🎁💝🥰❤️ We met on my “Singles On Instagram Live Show” and I knew instantly you were someone special,” Kendra captioned a birthday post to her man. “Most of these videos I have NEVER posted. Today I wanted share our story to celebrate you and to prove to all the single girls in the world there are still good men out there! And regardless of your age (I’m 41!) Never give up on LOVE! God hasn’t forgotten about you! And to my Jasen, I’m so grateful for you! Today is your day and I’m gonna make sure it’s perfect! Happy Birthday!!! We turning up ALL DAY! 😘😘😘😘😘 @jaseluper”

Jasen’s clearly happy with his radio host base, so much so he’s been actively posting her on his Instagram

“Congrats to my girl, for always being on top of her game,” Jasen captioned a pic of Kendra. “Beautiful, funny, loving, humble, a lil crazy 😜 and the life of the party all rolled up in one. But, most importantly thanks for stealing my heart ❤️ and making me believe in true love.. 😘😍”

Congrats to the happy couple!