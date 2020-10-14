Bossip Video

Maya Rudolph is back on Saturday Night Live for the foreseeable future as she effortlessly portrays the role of Senator Kamala Harris.

On an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Maya Rudolph stopped by to say hi to her fellow Saturday Night Live alum. During the interview, the pair talked all about their respective experiences on the program while also revealing what it’s like going back after so many years.

Further on in their conversation, Maya walks Jimmy through all of the steps it takes to prepare for her role as Senator Kamala Harris on SNL. But beyond only talking about her time playing the politician, the comedian and actress also talk about meeting Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris for the first time, which inspired some of what she does within her impression of the senator. Rudolph goes on to share her newfound addiction to winning Emmys, what she’s been up to during quarantine (when she’s not hitting the stage for SNL), and so much more.

Check out Maya Rudolph’s latest interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to hear all about her time on SNL, how long she’ll be playing Kamala Harris, and so much more.