Mulatto releases her official video for “In n Out” featuring the City Girls.

Mulatto is in the midst of having her breakout year in 2020, even with all the craziness going on in the world. She’s been grinding in the music game for years, but her breakout single, “B*tch From The South” put everyone on notice that she was coming to claim her spot.

This year, she indeed claimed her spot, appearing on the cover of the XXL Freshman list. In addition to the list, she dominated her cypher and left social media on fire. Her second single, “Muwop“ gained attention with her finally getting a song with her favorite rapper, Gucci Mane. The rapper’s debut album from RCA records, Queen Of Da Souf released this past August and exceeded expectations, earning her the reputation of being one of the hottest in the game.

For her latest track, “In n Out,“ Mulatto linked up with fellow female rappers JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls. For the video, Latto enlists the help of Da Baby’s visual crew the REEL GOATs. The video catches her serving bars from the front of her restaurant ‘Big Lattos’ as she’s joined by the City Girls serving as her co-bosses for the video.

You can take a trip to Big Latto’s by checking out the video below.