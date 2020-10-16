Bossip Video

Lil Yachty has been sued over Rolling Loud altercation from last year.

Lil Yachty has always been a fun-loving and easy-going personality without any extreme drama attached to his name. Last year, during Rolling Loud, a video surfaced of what looked like Yachty and his crew jumping a guy as they were trying to leave the festival. Not much was known about what caused the incident, but the majority assumed the man was the aggressor rather than Yachty, as a video showed him approaching the crew.

Now, TMZ is reporting–almost an entire year later–that the man is taking legal action and claiming he was minding his business when he was attacked by the rapper for no reason.

Jimmy Quivac is suing Yachty claiming he and his crew pummeled him as he was heading inside the Rolling Loud Festival last December to watch a tribute to the late Juice WRLD. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Jimmy claims he was walking alone and heading into the L.A. Coliseum when he noticed Yachty and a large crowd standing near the entrance. As he tried weaving through the crowd, Jimmy claims someone yelled at him for bumping into them, and then all hell broke loose … and Yachty allegedly punched him in the melee.

The man is suing for assault and battery along with intentional infliction of emotional distress. Seems like a hail mary for money as in the video below, the man approached Yachty and company and they told him they weren’t trying to get physical, but he didn’t walk away. Check it out for yourself.

The news adds yet another inconvenience to the rapper’s growing list of problems. Back in September, Yachty was slammed for speeding in his hometown of Atlanta. The rapper was accused of going 150 miles per hour in a white Ferrari while weaving in and out of traffic. No word yet on if he’ll be charged.