SMH: Lil Yachty Arrested For Driving Over 150 MPH In White Ferrari He Just Got For His Birthday

Lil Yachty has found himself in a bit of legal trouble after being arrested for speeding through his hometown of Atlanta.

According to reports from a local ABC affiliate, the incident went down last week (September 21st), when Yachty’s white Ferrari was pulled over on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue. He was reportedly arrested, charged, and taken to the Atlanta City Jail while his car was placed in the care of a friend. The rapper ended up being charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits. Reports state he was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic and going more than 150 miles per hour when he was pulled over.

While many details surrounding the actual arrest are still unknown, one thing we do know is that Yachty received an all-white Ferrari from Quality Control CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, for his birthday just last month. It seems like this is likely the vehicle he was driving the day of his arrest.

Shortly following the news of his arrest going public, Yachty took to Instagram to announce that he was out of jail.

This isn’t the first time Lil Yachty has experienced some car trouble. Back in June, the rapper totaled his 2020 Ferrari 488. According to the incident reports, Yachty lost control while driving the car through heavy rain in Atlanta. His car hydroplaned, hit the left median, then spun through seven lanes of traffic before hitting the freeway shoulder. Luckily, he didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

CNN reported that there was audio and video recording of this most recent incident but officials are not releasing the evidence quite yet because they haven’t made a formal decision regarding the case.

Lil Yachty rose to fame in 2016 following his singles “1 Night” and “Minnesota” off his debut EP Summer Songs. The Atlanta native’s career also peaked in 2017 when he was featured on Kyle’s “iSpy”. This year he dropped “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring Drake and Da Baby.