One California couple got the surprise of a lifetime this week–and that’s on top of already being one of the happiest days of their lives.

Dwyane Wade was just taking a stroll across the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California when he accidentally photobombed a couple’s proposal. The retired NBA star just happened to be walking by as Ryan Basch proposed to his girlfriend Katie, and to make the moment even better, his candid reaction to the moment was caught on camera.

Basch posted the unlikely moment to Instagram on Thursday, writing, “When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal.” D Wade’s expression in the first photo is absolutely priceless, showcasing just how surprised he is to have walked by at the right time to see Ryan confessing his love for his now-fiancée.

After his initial shock, the couple saw the former Miami heat star in the background and invited him to come into the photos, celebrating the moment alongside them. Wade later reposted their engagement photo to his own Instagram Story, writing, “It was so dope to witness you guys love!”

Obviously, this is a moment that nobody can recreate, and just how genuine D Wade’s reaction is made these photos go absolutely viral.

Congratulations to the happy couple!