SMH: Demi Lovato Ends Engagement To Max Ehrich Just 2 Months After His Proposal

Just 2 months after his proposal, Demi Lovato has ended her engagement to actor Max Ehrich.

According to reports from People , the couple — who celebrated their six-month dating anniversary earlier this month after getting engaged in July — started having problems over the last several weeks when they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Demi is still living in Los Angeles while her ex-fiancé is in Atlanta to film a project.

“Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months,” a source told the publication. “They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts…They were having conflicts.”

Another insider told the mag the distance “put a strain” on their relationship. “Max shot up in fame, and it’s been hard,” says the insider. “He got wrapped up in [Hollywood].”

Even though a breakup is the last thing Lovato saw happening when she accepted Ehrich’s proposal just two short months ago, a source close to the singer says she is “doing okay” and that the split “is a good thing.”

Their breakup comes only two weeks after old screenshots allegedly showed Max professing his love for Lovato’s ex-BFF Selena Gomez on Twitter. At the time, Lovato called the tweets “fake,” though the actor’s love of Gomez has been confirmed in the past. Demi and Max who’s an actor on the Young And The Restless began dating back in March. At the start of the quarantine, the two announced the news about their engagement. Sad to see they’ve parted ways so soon.

Neither Lovato nor Ehrich have commented on their split.