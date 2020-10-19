Bossip Video

Young Thug’s Chauffeur Is threatening legal action over an alleged assault by one of his YSL artists.

Young Thug has been one of the few artists still getting in work during this year’s shut down. He recently linked up with Travis Scott for his McDonald’s-centric track, “Franchise,” which has kept him on the road consistency. The pair dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the song remotely with life-size french fries and graphics that are almost better than the official video. They also made a stop by Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show to close out the event.

According to reports from TMZ, in the midst of traveling to meet his obligations this past May, Young Thug’s driver was assaulted and is threatening to sue.

Derrick Thrasher says he worked as a personal driver for Young Thug over the past 7-8 years. He claims YT invited him to a party in L.A. back in May, where he got into an argument with another rapper named Lil Duke. The driver took the high road, and left the party to avoid a brawl. However, Thrasher says duty called — Young Thug needed a ride home, so the driver had to go back to the party … and that’s when he claims he was viciously assaulted and beaten.

Now, he’s threatening to sue, contacting Young Thug’s legal team claiming he needed surgery from the beat down due to a liquor bottle being smashed on his head. In addition to Young Thug, he is also threatening his label 300 Ent, and the person he alleges actually beat him which was Lil Duke.

Lil Duke is signed to Young Thug’s YSL entertainment and has been featured on a number of singles including Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bullet’s With Names” and more recently, Nav’s “Good Intentions.”