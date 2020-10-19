Bossip Video

Moneybagg Yo has a certified hit on his hands with his recent single “Said Sum”. The song sparked interest when Moneybagg tweeted the lyrics before its release. “I thought a n*gga who couldn’t get his b*tch back said something”. Many assumed this was a sneak diss at his girlfriend Ari Fletcher’s ex-boyfriends. Aside from the music Moneybagg Yo and Ari’s relationship is the talk of social media. Unless you were one of those who ex’s who thought he was talking about you the immediate reaction was positive and the song was well-received. Three months after its initial release “Said Sum” received a remix featuring DaBaby and City Girls. DaBaby has been on a feature run ever since he touched down in the hip-hop game and is also one of the most sought after artist on the feature market. The City Girls have a fanbase that is always hungry to hear them with other artists and will always welcome a new City Girls feature at any time. Today MoneyBag dropped the official video with his featured cast right beside him. The “Said Sum” remix visual is directed by Ben Marc and you can watch it below.