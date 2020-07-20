Jealousy Is A Disease: K. Michelle Claimed Moneybagg Yo Wanted To Smash, Called GF’s Lambo “Rented” & Ari Fletcher Shut Her Down Swiftly

K. Michelle sparked a messy exchange between herself and The Moneybaggs, Ari Fletcher and her rapper boo Moneybagg Yo, after making bold claims about them on a Livestream. K. was seemingly upset with Moneybagg over music citing that she’s worked with huge artists like Chris Brown. She then claimed the rapper tried to smash her to smithereens and that he rented the car he recently gifted to his girlfriend Ariana Fletcher, a customized Lamborghini truck.

“I’m finna go up here with Moneybagg, and tell him about his $100,000 that they finna show in his bank account, today, at 7:00, while he tryna be picky about some records when I did sh*t with Chris Brown and everything. I turned down your a** for some p*ssy, you round here with $100,000 renting out Lambos.”

K. Michelle then quickly “remembered” she was on a live video and ended the stream.

“Oh, I’m on live!”

