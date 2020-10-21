Bossip Video

Tory Lanez hosted an Instagram Live session to address the allegations against him, and Megan Thee Stallion didn’t waste any time responding.

On Tuesday, Tory Lanez took to Twitter to let us know that he would be going live on Instagram. He didn’t give an indication of what he would be discussing, but we all, instantly, knew the topic. Tory was going to make another attempt to clear the air involving his allegations of shooting Megan Thee Stallion this past summer in Los Angeles–and that’s exactly what he did. The rapper started off by stating that he didn’t do it and he wanted to speak on the matter sooner but was advised not to.

“Two days after that, I get a call from Roc Nation that says, ‘Yo, we heard you were gonna make a statement about what happened, and it’d be in your best interest if you don’t make that statement,'” he said. “And I’m like, OK? I don’t understand the issue of me telling my fans, like, ‘Yo, it’s not that serious of a deal …'”

Tory then goes on to do what many consider gaslighting, stating his intention isn’t to bash Megan Thee Stallion and proclaim he does protect Black women, calling Meg his friend still.

“… It’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,” he said. “No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

After his Instagram live ended, many considered it a waste of time and felt it had done more damage than good. Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to give her thoughts on the matter…and it was pretty simple.

This Nigga genuinely crazy — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 21, 2020

Tory was officially charged for the alleged shooting earlier this month with one felony count including — assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If Tory is found guilty, he’ll likely face up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. He was also ordered to stay away from Megan, during his first court hearing.

