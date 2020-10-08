Tory Lanez FINALLY Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Could Face 22 Years

Tory Lanez started off 2020 being the loudest and most visible voice with his Quaratine Radio stint, but for the past few months, he’s been missing in action.

His disappearance from social media started after a now-infamous night in Los Angeles back in July. He was arrested on a gun charge, but when the story first broke, little did we know that was just the beginning. Rumors started surfacing that the rapper shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, and weeks later, she confirmed it.

When Tory poorly defended himself by releasing his latest album, Daystar, to create second guesses about who to believe, many were disgusted at his antics. Now, according to the Los Angeles County website, the District Attorney is officially charging him for the alleged actions on that fateful night.

The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today. Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury. His arraignment is scheduled for October 13 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Tory’s court date is this upcoming Tuesday, so we will keep you updated as the case progresses.