Tory Lanez Ordered To Stay Away From Megan Thee Stallion After First Hearing In Los Angeles

Tory Lanez is still a free man, for now, after posting $190,000 bail earlier today–but he has been ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion.

This morning, Meg penned an open letter in the form of an opinion piece for the New York Times. The piece focuses on the importance of protecting Black women, her experience being shot by Tory Lanez, and people’s reactions. The piece couldn’t have come at a better time as today, Tory Lanez had his first court appearance for the incident she mentioned in Los Angeles.

Today didn’t bring Megan any justice just yet, but Tory has been ordered to stay away from the rapper, according to TMZ.

Tory Lanez has just been ordered to stay the hell away from Megan Thee Stallion after a hearing for his felony assault charge. Tory appeared by phone for Tuesday’s hearing in L.A. County court for what was supposed to be his arraignment … but his attorney, Shawn Holley, requested a continuance. It was granted so he did not enter a plea. The judge, however, issued a protective order against Troy … and now he’s gotta stay at least 100 yards away from MTS, and not contact her. His bail was set at $190k … which he’ll be posting via a bondsman present at the hearing.

Hopefully, Tory doesn’t feel the need to defend himself with another album during this time and justice and the truth will prevail.