This year, the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, was set to release–but the film was delayed until next year due to the pandemic. Even with the latest film held hostage, the franchise is looking forward to the future. According to reports from Variety, the franchise is planning to come to a close after its next two installments.

The central “Fast and Furious” franchise will come to a conclusion after the 10th and 11th films, Variety has confirmed. Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth “Fast and Furious” films, will return to direct the final two installments and drive the franchise to the finish line after over two decades in theaters. This does not, however, necessarily mean that the “Fast and Furious” cinematic universe is coming to an end. While the core storyline following Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family of fellow car-enthusiasts-turned-thieves-turned-physics-defying-superheroes will conclude after Lin directs the 11th installment, spin-off movies based on “Fast and Furious” characters are currently in development at Universal.

With the success of Hobbs & Shaw, it’s safe to say the entire universe is the biggest priority moving forward. Consider this like getting the Avengers movies before the individual movies and regardless, everyone will go see them all, anyway.