Bossip Video

While the current political climate is certainly dividing our country, there’s really nothing that brings people together more than bonding over a hatred of Donald Trump. Luckily for fans of the cult classic film Superbad, the cast seems to dislike him enough to get back together after 17 years.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is going to host an event titled, Superbad: Cast Reunion & Watch Party on October 27 at 8pm CT. Cast members and filmmakers of the hit 2007 film will watch the movie along with fans from all around the country, giving live commentary and jokes to add to the experience. The event will be available for a donation of any amount, and all proceeds will go towards making Donald Trump a one-term president.

Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck! https://t.co/VVOzvkUgS9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 23, 2020

“We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us in the fight to defeat our super awful president,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler. “With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong.”

All of the stars of the original film, including Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Evan Goldberg, Greg Mottola, and Judd Apatow will be in attendance.