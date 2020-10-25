Bossip Video

Rumors are swirling that there’s some secret “El Cantante” coupledom going on between a reality star and a singer.

Fans are convinced that Evelyn Lozada is secretly seeing Marc Anthony (Yes, THAT Marc Anthony) after continuously posting Instagram pics of herself seemingly at his $19M Miami mansion.

Since August Evelyn’s been spending time at an unidentified home with giant windows, a grand staircase, and a huge swimming pool.

She’s also shared snaps of her two children, Shaniece Hairston, and Carl Leo Crawford, at the home and has marked thirst trap pics at the location as “none of your business”

Over the weekend people pointed out that the home looks a LOT like Marc Anthony’s.

Marc was previously featured doing an at-home interview with Amazon Music video to celebrate reaching Diamond certification on his 2013 album. Notice the windows in the background, don’t they look familiar?

People are now CONVINCED that the two are a couple.

AceShowBiz recently pointed out that Evelyn’s been a fan of Marc Anthony’s music. In April 2019 when he dropped a new album “Opus”, Evelyn celebrated it on Instagram. “When you find out @marcanthony has a new album coming out!” she said.

Last year Marc was linked to model Jessica Lynne Harris who was spotted hand-in-hand with him picking up his daughter from school.

He also was, of course, married to Jennifer Lopez and is the father of their twins, Emme and Max.

Evelyn previously married Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson before their marriage was annulled in less than 60 days following that head-butting domestic violence incident. She was later linked to Rob Kardashian but denied that, stating that they’re just friends. In 2013 she was engaged to the father of her son, former MLB player/1501 Certifed founder Carl Crawford and she was previously engaged to NBA player Antoine Walker, with whom she had a ten-year relationship.

In case you care about the home where Evelyn’s allegedly being wined and dined by the “You Sang to Me” singer, it’s the Bacardi mansion that was previously owned by Bacardi heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi. Nicknamed “Casa Costanera,” the sprawling estate is 21,000 square feet with 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.

MUST. BE. NICE.

What do YOU think about the Evelyn Lozada Marc Anthony dating rumors??? Do you believe them???