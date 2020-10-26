Bossip Video

How’s that for a birthday bawwwwdy?!

Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday last week and the reality tv star/ entrepreneur is making it clear she will keep flossing that bawwwwdy right into her fourth decade. On Monday Kim took to Instagram to share several slides of herself in a khaki-colored teeny tiny thong bikini, complemented by sunglasses and a burgundy headscarf. “This is 40,” her captioned declared.

Kim showed off her curves from four different angles. Somebody definitely has NOT been packing on any quarantine pounds.

Her post on Monday followed a previous post last week where she shared the news that her mom and sisters threw her an epic surprise party with the help of Mindy Weiss. The family recreated all of Kim’s special birthdays, showcasing scenes from her first birthday, second birthday, then fourth birthday, as well as her 10th birthday party, where her sisters did a special dance they did for her 30 years ago! Other monumental birthdays they recreated included her Sweet 16 and the Tao style parties from her 30’s. Pretty cool right?

And of course, she wouldn’t be Kim Kardashian West if she wasn’t making a profit on her special day. Kim also dropped a KKW Beauty Opalescent Collection in honor of her birthday – with a 40% discount. She offered the same discount off her favorite must-haves at both KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance as well.

Kim Kardashian is going into her 40’s with so much to celebrate too. With a net worth of over 900 million according to Forbes, her burgeoning beauty brand is growing rapidly. The Kardashian clan announced last month that they would be ending their iconic reality TV series after 20 seasons, but we are sure that the road doesn’t stop here for Kim.

She’s currently building on her social activism and law career. The mega-star is set to appear on season three of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest” to reveal more about her social justice and prison reform plans.

Sounds like Kim celebrated her 40th to the fullest. How would you want your 40th to be celebrated?