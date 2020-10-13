Undisputed THIGH MEAT GODDESS Ashanti celebrated her 40th birthday–YES, FOR-TEE–by blessing us unworthy lessers with sun-kissed thigh meats from Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda where she reminded everyone that she’s a Top 5 baddie in the game.

Blessed with untouchable sex appeal and a classic catalog, the ageless R&Baddie extended her winning streak with YET ANOTHER Instagram-melting thirst trap that sent fans, thirsties and haters into a frenzy.

For years, she’s been asked how she’s been able to stay so fine over the years and recently spilled some of her priceless secrets.

“It’s a combination of eating right, trying to eat well and getting to the gym whenever I can,” she revealed to Hip Hollywood. “I have two trainers, one on the west coast and one on the east coast, and trying to stay away from fried food,” she revealed to Hip Hollywood.

The “Foolish” singer dropped a few more gems in an interview with 11 Alive’s Francesa Ammeker.

“Oh my gosh, my daily diet?” I’m on a juice cleanse right now! It’s all plant-based, beyond burgers, asparagus, veggies, stuff like that. And I try to get in my crunches and jump rope in.”

As far as new music goes, you can expect her collab with one of the hottest producers in music sooner than later.

“I’m very excited to be releasing more music, she told Grammy.com. I think just for me, I’m at a point where I want to try different things. I love Afrobeats, I love reggae music, I love soca music. And as an artist, you want to fulfill your creative energy, you know? But I’m definitely getting back to my R&B roots. [Laughs.] I’m very, very excited about the new EP, I’m working on it with Metro Boomin. We have some amazing records I’m very, very excited about it. Some amazing other producers and some writers and I’m just really excited about the new sound. You know, there are a couple of things that I’m talking about that I’ve never talked about before. And some people are going to be like, “Oh my gosh, did she say that?” I’m excited about it.”

What are you getting Ashanti for her birthday? Is she the baddest 40-year-old in the game? Tell us in comments and peep the pic/reactions on the flip.