Bossip Video

Selena, Selena, Selena…

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is an icon for the ages and her legacy shines as bright today as it did in the late 80s. Netflix is looking to teach a new generation about the “Queen of Tejano music” through their new show Selena: The Series. The 2-part spectacular is set to release on December 4 of this year and stars Christian Serratos, who portrays the late Mexican-American singer in the series. She is best known for her roles as Rosita Espinosa in AMC’s The Walking Dead, Suzie Crabgrass in the Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and Angela Weber in The Twilight Saga series.

The cast also includes Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López.

Today, the streaming giant released the official trailer for the first part of the series and it primarily focuses on the young Selena and her father’s recognition of her talents as a little girl.

Obviously, there will be a lot of eyes on this series and all the details will be scrutinized thoroughly as Selena’s fanbase is all about their queen and will indubitably take to social media if things aren’t portrayed correctly. There’s also an elephant in the room because the OG Selena film starring Jennifer Lopez is practically canon at this point and you best believe the comparison will be out there. As we previously reported, Selena’s family developed and executive produced the project alongside Netflix.

What do you think of this official trailer? Are you excited to see more of Selena? What do you say about Christian Serratos playing such a legendary queen? Hit the comments section and have at it!