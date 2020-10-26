Bossip Video

Robyn Dixon has a sense of humor.

Robyn Dixon

The Real Housewife of Potomac KNOWS you hated that super-synthetic, super-flammable coiffure that she wore on the show’s latest episode and she’s offering a response. The housewife posted her haphazard burgundy bundles on Instagram on October 25, and captioned it; “I heard y’all hate my wig.”

 

“Yes, this one ain’t it, I know,” she later commented beneath a second photo from the event featuring herself, Gizelle, and Ashely.

Mind you, Gizelle and Ashley both balked at Robyn’s new ‘do when she popped up at Dr. Wendy Osefo’s event with the interesting choice atop her scalp.

“I didn’t know who you were,” said Gizelle. “Hello, my name is Ashley,” said Ashley Darby facetiously introducing herself to the wayward wigged Robyn.

Later Candiace Dillard also relentlessly roasted Robyn in her Real Housewives of Potomac confessional in the spirit of “fun shade.”

“Is she hiding from the IRS?! Girl, just pay the taxes,” said Candiace poking fun at Robyn’s admitted $90,000 tax debt. “Burn that, and it will probably melt because I’m sure it’s synthetic.”

Karen Huger also added that the wig is “not a good look” and Gizelle Bryant added that the hair is “not to be repeated.”

Social media hated the hair just as much as the ladies on the show and dubbed it “horrible” while dropping jokes.

 

Robyn previously switched up her look this season while role-playing with her hubby Juan Dixon. She dubbed herself Tatiana while wearing some extra-lengthy black tresses.

Was Robyn Dixon’s burgundy Real Housewives of Potomac wig REALLY that bad?

That’s a rhetorical question, yes it was. We’re glad this lovely lady’s back to her chic short cut.

TWO THINGS: 1. I hope you caught me and my fellow Baltimorean @marioworldwide on @bravowwhl last night! I received a lot of messages asking for deets on my top. It’s by @theandamane and perfectly represented for the home team @ravens 💜🖤💜🖤 2. WOW!!! I am so grateful for the amazing response that my new business @embellishedshop received after being seen on #RHOP ❤️ My entire website is now completely SOLD OUT!!! I was not prepared for the number of people who wanted to support my business. If you missed a chance to purchase a hat, please be sure to visit the website (www.embellished.shop) and sign up for Back-in-Stock alerts on the product pages. Most styles will be restocked within 2-4 weeks and may be available for pre-order soon! Thank you to every person that visited the site and IG page; I truly appreciate you ❤️❤️❤️❤️

