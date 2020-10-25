Bossip Video

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have had a lowkey relationship with out too many details surfacing online. Regardless, the two always let us know it was all good–especially with Iggy gifting Carti with a Lambo like the bad b*tch he is. Until yesterday, we didn’t know if the pair was still together after welcoming their child, Onyx, earlier this summer–turns out, things took a turn for the worse.

Last night, the secrecy of their relationship became a thing of the past as Iggy addressed the status of their union directly, revealing they separated.

“You lost a real 1,” she wrote on Instagram “… People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That shit don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Just to make things perfectly clear, Iggy returned to her Instagram to spell it out that was single and raising her song alone.

After breaking her silence about her relationship status, it looks like she finally got the urge to post a picture of her and Carti’s adorable son. In the two pictures below, you can see Onyx’s adorable self in all his glory. Hopefully, Iggy and Carti can work out their issues and return to life as the most unproblematic couple we see (or rather, don’t see) on our timelines.