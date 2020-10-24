Bossip Video

Iggy Azalea might already be prepping for a life as a single parent after hinting she called it quits with her rapper baby daddy, Playboi Carti. THe couple has been rumored to have been together since early last year. In early 2020, they welcomed a son, Onyx, into the world.

The “Fancy” rapper has been super lowkey about her relationship, barely giving away any details about her and her boo having a baby until after she gave birth, so sharing cryptic messages about calling it quit might means they’re on the rocks?

Taking her frustrations to her Instagram story, Iggy wrote:

“People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. You lost a real 1!!!!”

The last part of her message, basically says it all. Neither Iggy nor Playboi have confirmed they’re broken up. The couple hasn’t even really confirmed they were even together for that matter. Back in July, Iggy was spotted out with her son and his grandmother, Playboi Carti’s mom, in LAX recently with the boy being swaddled up in a blanket.

