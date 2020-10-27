Bossip Video

Rebooting has been a huge focus for many studios and directors over the past few years. While certain remakes are giving justice to franchises that had potential and never achieved it, others are seen as too risky to touch–but companies are still taking that risk for all these new streaming services that are popping up, anyway.

Quibi recently announced they would be shutting down after their original content failed to maintain interest. NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, however, is mixing old with the new. In their Saved By The Bell reboot, we will see the majority of the original 90’s cast return to Bayside High with an entirely new class of high schoolers as well.

The cast of the reboot features Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen reprising their roles of Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski. Mario Lopez also returns to take on his classic role as A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkely as Jessie Spano.

In the plot for the new series of the 90’s popular show, Zack Morris is the governor and he has the responsibility of transferring students to Bayside High School because the surrounding schools have financial problems. Both he and Jessie’s sons attend the revamped school.

Many have been skeptical of the execution and questioned if it will ruin the show’s legacy. After the horrible spin-offs following the original show, we doubt it can be any worse.

Today, Peacock has released the first official trailer and the show looks very promising. We see Slayter and Jesse working at Bayside High, Zack Morris in a limited role as the Governor, and Kelly as his wife. You can watch the entire trailer below and look out for the show on Peacock on November 25th.