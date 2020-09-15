Eric Reid slams Roger Goodell and NFL for phony social justice campaign
No Kaep: Eric Reid Slams Roger Goodell And The Shady A$$ NFL For Using Colin Kaepernick’s Likeness In PR Campaign
The NFL season is off and running and their attempt at restoring their image with social justice messages is falling on deaf ears on both sides of the issue. Angry soup cookies are complaining about “politics in sports” and the the woke masses see right through the league’s performative PR plans. The league hasn’t made anything better or helped anyone pertaining to this issue nor have they rectified things with Colin Kaepernick. In fact, the league might have made whatever relationship they still have with Kaep even worse by using his likeness as a tool to show empathy toward our plight. It’s all bulls#!t and Eric Reid isn’t going for the banana in the tailpipe.
The former-NFL-baller is again without a job after a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers last season. Reid took to Twitter to blast commissioner Roger Goodell and the league for their bogus tactics.
Reid, was awarded a settlement against the NFL in his collusion lawsuit against them but somehow doesn’t have a job after posted career-best stats last year of 130 tackles and 4 sacks. Sounds like a very valuable player to have in the locker room. Wonder why a man like that wouldn’t have teams blowing up his phone to sign him? Things that make you go, “hmmmmm…”
