No Kaep: Eric Reid Slams Roger Goodell And The Shady A$$ NFL For Using Colin Kaepernick’s Likeness In PR Campaign

The NFL season is off and running and their attempt at restoring their image with social justice messages is falling on deaf ears on both sides of the issue. Angry soup cookies are complaining about “politics in sports” and the the woke masses see right through the league’s performative PR plans. The league hasn’t made anything better or helped anyone pertaining to this issue nor have they rectified things with Colin Kaepernick. In fact, the league might have made whatever relationship they still have with Kaep even worse by using his likeness as a tool to show empathy toward our plight. It’s all bulls#!t and Eric Reid isn’t going for the banana in the tailpipe.

The former-NFL-baller is again without a job after a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers last season. Reid took to Twitter to blast commissioner Roger Goodell and the league for their bogus tactics.

1/2 What the @NFL is doing is half-hearted at best. @nflcommish has gotten comfortable saying he “was wrong” as if his mere acknowledgement reconciles his admitted wrongdoing. He hasn’t even called Colin to apologize, let alone reconcile, proving this is only PR for the current — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) September 14, 2020

2/2 business climate. As such, Roger Goodell uses video of Colin courageously kneeling to legitimize their disingenuous PR while simultaneously perpetuating systemic oppression, that the video he’s using fights against, by continuing to rob Colin of his career. It’s diabolical. — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) September 14, 2020

Reid, was awarded a settlement against the NFL in his collusion lawsuit against them but somehow doesn’t have a job after posted career-best stats last year of 130 tackles and 4 sacks. Sounds like a very valuable player to have in the locker room. Wonder why a man like that wouldn’t have teams blowing up his phone to sign him? Things that make you go, “hmmmmm…”