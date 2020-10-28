Bossip Video

Marc Anthony is responding to rumors that he’s in an “El Cantante” coupledom with Evelyn Lozada.

As previously reported, Internet sleuths pointed out that Evelyn’s been seemingly hanging out at the singer’s $19 million 21,000 square foot mansion that features 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and a massive pool.

The very nosy, very observant sleuths also pointed out that the Evelyn’s seemingly been there since at least late August and brought along her two children, Shaniece Hairston, and Carl Leo Crawford for the ride.

According to a rep for Marc Anthony however, it’s NOT what you think.

The “Young Sang To Me” singer’s rep told US Weekly that reports of anything going on between the rumored duo are totally “false.” According to the rep, Anthony “simply offered Lozada and her family to stay in his house while he was away.”

Who knew that Evelyn and Marc even knew each other, especially well enough to “offer her” a place to stay?

And while Evelyn may not be dating Marc Anthony, she’s apparently not single. She previously told fans in an IG Live that she’s in a relationship and has been hinting on social media about being smitten by someone.

Evelyn previously married Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson before their marriage was annulled in less than 60 days following that head-butting domestic violence incident. She was later linked to Rob Kardashian but denied that, stating that they’re just friends. In 2013 she was engaged to the father of her son, former MLB player/1501 Certifed founder Carl Crawford and she was previously engaged to NBA player Antoine Walker, with whom she had a ten-year relationship.

As for Marc, his most famous ex is of course his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez with whom he shares twins Max and Emme, 12. The “Vivir Mi Vada” singer is a father of six, he welcomed daughter his Arianna with then-girlfriend Debbie Rosado in 1994 and the couple adopted a son, Chase. Marc also has two other sons, Cristian and Ryan. Last year Marc was linked to model Jessica Lynne Harris.

Did YOU think Evelyn was entangled with Marc Anthony?