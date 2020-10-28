Bossip Video

It appears that Reginae Carter hasn’t totally called it quits with rapper YFN Lucci after declaring she was through with him last year. The break up seemed to occur after YFN Lucci, 29, commented emojis under an IG model’s video who appeared to be doing a sexual act with a cucumber. Although 21-year-old Reginae didn’t state the reason she broke up with him, she did state that he didn’t have respect for her.

Hot girl summer ? Who with me ? But this summer consist of getting a bag and staying in it 💸 nothing more , nothing less — Love me (@reginae_carter1) June 27, 2019

Fast forward to a few months later, Reginae and Lucci went on a baecation together. The Shade Room posted side-by-side evidence of Lucci and Reginae being in the same place this past weekend.

After fans saw the post, they begin to tag Reginae, warning not to go back to a person she once said didn’t respect her, but it wasn’t long before Reginae shut them down, asking them to kindly exit her business. She wrote:

“First off i wanna apologize to not a single one of you mfs because this my world u just living it it! Go to hell!”

Fans are not pleased by Reginae’s response. One person even commented,

I just don’t like how she called herself trying to give advice to younger women about loving themselves and etc but to go back to this man..like stop embarrassing yourself for the world to see.

Maybe he changed? What do YOU think about Reginae giving Lucci another chance?

In other Reginae news, looks like the reality TV star has been getting some attention from NBA YoungBoy over the last few days. The rapper gave a shout out to Carter in his “Top Version” of Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” and he says he wouldn’t mind having a baby with Wayne’s daughter.

“I’m trying to convince Fee to tell Reginae how big the shit gonna be if we have a baby,” he raps around two minutes into the video.

Of course, you know this didn’t sit well with Lucci. When The Shade Room released a snippet of the video, YFN was quick to throw shade at the rapper in the comments.

“Boi a real b***h in person,” wrote YFN Lucci.

We’ll just have to wait to see how this one unfolds, but something tells us Reginae might be tight-lipped about her alleged relationship with YFN Lucci. She’s been private about her love life in the past.