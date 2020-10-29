We couldn’t be prouder of First Daughter Sasha Obama who went viral after lip-synching City Girls lyrics from their guest verse on Moneybagg Yo’s “Say Sumn (Remix)” in a CLASSIC TikTok moment that sent social media into a TIZZY.

When you just scrolling on TikTok and see Sasha Obama rapping City Girls 😭 pic.twitter.com/miktrVn85u — LLJJD 💔 (@g0ldenhai) October 25, 2020

“All these n****s wanna f**k JT/Hellcat, this a SRT,’ she lip-synchs in clips with her bestie who’s also very much a classy City Girl.

Naturally, the video vanished from TikTok moments after Sasha was spotted living her best City Girl life like any normal 19-year-old college student.

The video has since been viewed millions of times, fueled endless Twitter debates and even been a Hot Topic on the Wendy Williams show.

For years, people have unfairly criticized the Obama girls while holding them to impossible respectability standards that have never applied to any other Presidential daughters in history.

I thought I was tripping when I saw Sasha Obama in these but it’s definitely her, idk why they deleted them they weren’t that bad pic.twitter.com/lNVtSjwUzX — Auri✨ (@auri1014) October 25, 2020

Thankfully, Sasha has lived a mostly private life since her father left office and avoided the spotlight outside of appearing in her mother’s Netflix Doc “Becoming” in May.

“I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” she said of her mother during an interview in the film. Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.”

She also reportedly started her Freshman year at University of Michigan last year.

“I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me,” said Zach Lassen, a third-year film student from Redford. “I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.”

How do you feel about Sasha rapping City Girls lyrics? Perfectly OK or inappropriate? Tell us in the comments and peep the best (and funniest) reactions to the viral clip on the flip.