Bossip Video

City Girls are going hard to end one of the best years of their careers.

The pair finally dropped their long-awaited album City On Lock at the top of the year and have been in the mix even with the world in quarantine. They’ve recently been on a light feature run, dominating Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” remix before getting on MoneyBagg Yo’s remix to “Said Sum” and teaming up with Mulatto for “In N Out”.

The City Girls also took their talents to the BET Hip-Hop Awards stage this week and smashed their performance where they performed a melody of hits including “P*ssy Talk” and “Jobs.” The girls stunned in their skin-tight leopard bodysuits.

This duo show signs of never slowing down any time soon as they release the visual for their latest track, “Flewed Out” featuring Lil Baby. “Flewed Out” is an ode to those making sure they get flown out for a good time, no matter the city or country. The song comes from their aforementioned album, City On Lock and was one of the stand-out tracks on the project.

With the pandemic pausing touring and performances, it’s good to see artists still pushing their projects out throughout the year. The visual features the Quality Control trio on City Girls Airlines. Yes, the airlines is just how you imagine it, drawing some inspiration from the classic film Soul Plane.

You can watch the visual below.